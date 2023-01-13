Riverside County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lake Elsinore

A deputy in Riverside County is being rushed to the hospital after being shot Friday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. A deputy was shot and the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials did not say what led to the shooting. The deputy's conditions have not been revealed as of Friday evening.

When SkyFOX arrived at the shooting scene, a SWAT truck was present in the area. It is unknown if RSO is on the lookout for additional suspects.

The violent incident remains under investigation.

