Two assistant principals charged for failing to report multiple on-campus sex assaults

Prosecutors have charged two assistant principals in Rialto with failing to report multiple accusations of sexual assaults on campus.

Prosecutors said David Shenhan Yang, 38, and Natasha Harris, 37, both assistant principals of Carter High School, knew at least two girls were assaulted by the same male student.

David Shenhan Yang, 38, and Natasha Harris, 37, both assistant principals of Carter High School in Rialto, face child abuse charges for failing to report multiple sex assaults that occurred on campus. (FOX 11)

Police began investigating the 17-year-old male student in mid-February and learned that he had allegedly been sexually assaulting one victim for months. The 15-year-old student had first reported the sexual assault to Harris and Yang in November 2021, the Rialto Police Department discovered during their investigation.

Another victim was also identified to have reported sexual assault by the same male student in September 2021, which Harris and Yang also did not report to law enforcement, prosecutors allege.

A third victim of the 17-year-old boy came forward in February, but that victim had not reported the sexual assault to school officials.

California state law requires school officials to report any sexually-related incidents to parents.

Yang and Harris each face one felony count of child abuse and two misdemeanors charges of failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse.

"In this case, the Assistant Principals’ failure to report sexual assault on their campus erodes the trust that students and parents alike should have regarding the safety and protection of all the children in their care," said District Attorney Jason Anderson. "Their failure as mandated reporters to notify law enforcement lead to further victimization of two students, and the sexual assault of a third victim which was preventable."

The teen suspect was cited and eventually released back into the custody of his parents pending criminal charges being filed, Rialto police said.

Anyone with information on any of the alleged incidents is asked to call 909-820-2632.

