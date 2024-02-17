Should Prop 47 be reformed? These officials say yes

About a decade ago, voters passed Prop 47, which classified retail theft under $950 as a misdemeanor, not a felony.

But a new proposal could be on the November ballot. If passed, this proposal would reclassify theft with two or more prior convictions as "jail-eligible" felonies.

Supporters of the reclassification aim to address the rise in smash-and-grab thefts in California's major cities, like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"We've all seen the increases and the impact on small businesses," said Democratic San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "I'm all for second chances, but at some point, there have to be consequences, and that consequence probably needs to include jail time in many of these cases to send a message that we're not going to tolerate that level of lawlessness."

In 2023, Los Angeles officials organized a retail theft task force to better combat organized retail crime. LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced that nearly 200 cases have been filed involving adult and juvenile defendants just last year.

"Organized retail theft is not a victimless crime, it harms our community’s sense of security while shopping at these retailers, and the ability for local businesses to succeed," said Gascón. "When we saw a rise in organized retail theft crimes, I committed to holding these individuals accountable. Through my partnership with the Organized Retail Theft Task Force, we have been able to track down many of the offenders and bring them to justice."

The task force has also recovered millions of dollars in stolen goods. Law enforcement returned $188,000 in merchandise to Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, $250,000 to Kevin Jewelers, and hundreds of thousands of dollars have been returned to Target and CVS.

"Organized retail theft stole the feeling of safety and security from Angelino’s and business owners alike last year," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. "This regional organized retail theft task force has restored much of this, although, there is work still to be done."