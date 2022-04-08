'Restaurants for Recovery' offering specials to raise money for scholarships, mental health education

A local nonprofit is teaming up with local restaurants to raise money for treatment scholarships and mental health education.

The Red Songbird Foundation is a nonprofit that was launched to help those in need get the care they need for their trauma, mental health battles and substance abuse. Starting this April, the Red Songbird Foundation is hosting a "Restaurants for Recovery" special to raise money to support the costs of increased trauma, mental health battles, addiction education programs and treatment scholarships.

A team of restaurants are offering specials to help raise money for scholarships and treatment programs. (FOX 11)

Below are some of the specials offered by the nonprofit's partners:

You can click here for more information on the Red Songbird Foundation and how you can help.

