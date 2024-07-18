This restaurant sells America's best fast food fried chicken, according to USA Today

What makes the perfect piece of fried chicken?

For some, it's that first crunch. Others judge how juicy and moist it is. Maybe it's the perfect amount of spice.

Only one fast food chain can take home the top honor as best fried chicken spot in the U.S. - is it your favorite?

USA TODAY recently revealed its annual 10Best rankings for fried chicken and that top honor went to Filipino fast food chain Jollibee, as voted by USA TODAY editors.

The restaurant's signature fried chicken - Chickenjoy - is best ordered by the bucket along with sides including adobo rice, mashed potatoes, or even a side of their jolly spaghetti.

"Don't forget to dip it in their silky gravy," the review read.

According to USA TODAY, Jollibee is the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world.

"A huge thank you to all our fans! USA Today @10Best has named our Chickenjoy the best fast food fried chicken thanks to you!" Jollibee wrote in an Instagram post.

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a network of more than 1,500 stores in 17 countries.

Here's the full list of 10Best: Top Fast Food Fried Chicken spots, according to USA TODAY:

Jollibee Pollo Campero Guthrie’s Chicken Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Popeyes Golden Chicken Chick-fil-A Krispy Krunchy Chicken Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Bojangles

The list was compiled by editors of USA TODAY 10Best and a panel of fast food dining experts who listed their top picks, which readers voted on to determine who made the best fried chicken.