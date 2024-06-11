'Kuya Lord' owner named California's 'Best Chef' by James Beard Awards

A huge congratulations are in order to one of Southern California's very own!

Los Angeles chef and restaurateur Lord Maynard Llera of Filipino restaurant Kuya Lord on Melrose was crowned "Best Chef: California" by the nonprofit James Beard Foundation.

The winners for the Restaurant and Chef Awards were revealed during a ceremony in Chicago over the weekend. The finalists were announced back in April.

The award honors "chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."

Maynard first came to the U.S. in 2004 and worked his way through LA's top kitchens. He first gained widespread attention on social media debuting a Filipino barbecue operation as a pop-up out of the backyard of his La Cañada Flintridge home. Since then, he has been wowing customers and critics with his creative, modern takes on Filipino cuisine.

The nonprofit James Beard Foundation was established more than 30 years ago, shortly after "pioneer foodie" James Beard’s death, "to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture."

