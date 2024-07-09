Taco Bell opening 'retirement community' in California

If you're looking to retire early but don't think you have quite enough money saved up to do so - Taco Bell wants to take care of you.

Say hello to The Cantinas, where "everyone can live like a retiree," according to Taco Bell.

The "luxurious experience" will offer "senior-inspired recreation and cross-generational activities," such as early morning tee times, afternoon aerobics, and pickleball matches for anyone ages 21 and older.

Exclusive access to The Cantinas is reserved for Taco Bell Rewards Members who can choose between two options.

Weekend Membership costs $150 and includes overnight accommodations for the ticket and a guest, with full access to amenities, recreation, dining, and entertainment. The Day Pass costs $50 a day and includes full access for the ticket holder and a guest to the grounds, recreation, dining, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Memberships will be available for purchase only for Taco Bell Rewards Members on a first come first serve basis on July 16 at 9 a.m. via a link available to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app.

The Cantinas opens its doors August 17 and 18 in San Diego. To learn more, tap or click here.