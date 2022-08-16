Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front glass doors of the businesses, targeting the cash registers and safes, according to authorities.

The suspects are associated with a dark blue older model Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.