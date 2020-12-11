Resmaa Menakem discusses healing racialized trauma

New York Times bestselling author and trauma specialist Resmaa Menakem joined Good Day LA on Friday to discuss the traumatic impact racism has.

FOX 11’s Michaela Pereira said she was first introduced to Menakem’s work by a bodyworker friend who was aware of her keen interest in the impact that trauma has on people.



So, during the summer, after the death of George Floyd, the Good Day LA anchor revealed she started following him on Instagram as she grappled with matters of equality and social justice.

As an advocate for at-risk children, she says she has seen first-hand the impact childhood trauma has. However, she said she has been encouraged to see society and many social services providers increasingly moving to a trauma-informed care approach.

Menakem has been working in the field of trauma therapy for over two decades. This healer and best-selling author calls himself a "cultural trauma investigator."

RELATED:

Advertisement

• 'Racism has been a pandemic': Ohio’s most populous county declares racism a public health crisis

• 'You're not alone': Identifying, coping with intergenerational trauma

• Child development expert shares ways to talk to kids about racism

Pereira says he will blow your mind. He believes that in order to recognize the traumatic impact racism has – we have to first address the trauma in our bodies. During his GDLA interview, he attacks racism from the perspective of trauma and body-centered psychology.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.