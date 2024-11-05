Rep. Adam Schiff casts vote in Burbank: 'It's important to have your voice heard'

The Brief Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff cast his ballot in Burbank on Tuesday morning. So far, he's considered a favorite to win the U.S. Senate seat previously held by the late Dianne Feinstein. Schiff said there's a lot at stake for both his race and at the top of the ticket for the presidential race between Harris and Trump.



Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff cast his vote at the McCambridge Recreational Center in Burbank on Election Day.

Rep. Schiff and Republican former Dodger Steve Garvey are battling to claim the U.S. Senate seat previously held by the late Dianne Feinstein.

Schiff spoke with reporters saying there is a lot at stake in this election for both his race and at the top of the ticket for the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Schiff is considered a favorite to win the seat in Democrat-heavy California, but both he and Garvey each earned about one-third of the vote during the March primary election.

The polls close at 8 p.m.