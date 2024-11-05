Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Orange County Inland, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley
4
Red Flag Warning
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 1:00 PM PST, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest
High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire

Election Day 2024: Where to vote in Southern California

By
Published  November 5, 2024 5:10am PST
2024 Election
FOX 11

Keeping LA safe on Election Day

Officials said Angelenos can expect to see ramped up security on Election Day.

Election Day is here!

Voters across the U.S. will cast their votes for local issues as well as their pick in the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, and it's also the last day to vote by mail. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5 and received by your county elections office by Nov. 12.

SUGGESTED: Election Day freebies and deals

In California, voters will decide on several key races, including the U.S. Senate seat, Congressional seats, and state and local offices. 

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: California General Election: 2024 Voting Guide

Whether you're looking for a ballot drop-off location or an in-person polling place, here's how to find the closest one to you.

How do I find my polling place in California?

The easiest way to find where to cast your ballot in person at a polling place near you is by visiting your county's website. 

All you have to do is enter your address in the search bar in the toolbox.

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Santa Barbara County

San Diego County

Ventura County

Early voting and ballot drop-off locations

To find a list of all early voting locations and vote-by-mail drop-offs, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov. 

You can choose your county from the drop-down menu to find all locations in your county or enter your city or ZIP code to narrow down the list. 

For more information on the 2024 Election, tap or click here.

When do the polls open?

Polling locations and voting centers in California open at 7 a.m.

When do the polls close?

Polling locations are required to stay open until 8 p.m. 

Anyone lined up before 8 p.m. will still be able to cast their ballot.