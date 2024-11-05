Election Day 2024: Where to vote in Southern California

Election Day is here!

Voters across the U.S. will cast their votes for local issues as well as their pick in the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, and it's also the last day to vote by mail. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5 and received by your county elections office by Nov. 12.

In California, voters will decide on several key races, including the U.S. Senate seat, Congressional seats, and state and local offices.

Whether you're looking for a ballot drop-off location or an in-person polling place, here's how to find the closest one to you.

How do I find my polling place in California?

The easiest way to find where to cast your ballot in person at a polling place near you is by visiting your county's website.

All you have to do is enter your address in the search bar in the toolbox .

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Santa Barbara County

San Diego County

Ventura County

Early voting and ballot drop-off locations

To find a list of all early voting locations and vote-by-mail drop-offs , visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

You can choose your county from the drop-down menu to find all locations in your county or enter your city or ZIP code to narrow down the list.

When do the polls open?

Polling locations and voting centers in California open at 7 a.m.

When do the polls close?

Polling locations are required to stay open until 8 p.m.

Anyone lined up before 8 p.m. will still be able to cast their ballot.