Remembering Huntington Beach PD Officer Nicholas Vella: Memorial set for March. 8

A memorial service for Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella, who died in a Newport Beach helicopter crash earlier this month, will be held March 8.

The service will be at 10 a.m. at Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. The event will be livestreamed for the public. Details on how to watch it will be released later.

Vella, 44, was killed in a police helicopter crash Feb. 19 off the waters in Newport Beach. Another officer was pulled from the wreckage and has since been released from a hospital.

Vella was an 18-year law enforcement veteran with 14 years on the force in Huntington Beach. Prior to joining Huntington Beach's department, he worked in Laguna Beach.

Vella is survived by his wife and teenage daughter.

