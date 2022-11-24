Remembering child foster care and adoption advocate Naehi Wong

Taking a moment to pay final respects to a member of our greater Wednesday's Child foster care and adoption family. Naehi Wong, the wife of our longtime coordinator, Will Wong, was laid to rest Tuesday.



A memorial service was held in La Crescenta after she lost a courageous battle with cancer.

Naehi had immigrated from Korea and grew up in Highland Park. She went to Cal State LA, earned a masters degree and worked as an elementary school teacher.

She is remembered for a program she developed in the Glendale Unified school district, a Korean dual language immersion program.

Child foster care and adoption advocate Naehi Wong has died at 54.

Naehi stood by Will as Wednesday's Child was developed into an award-winning program, earning an Emmy and Congressional Angels in Adoption award. Naehi would volunteer with kids in foster care at our past reunions.

The LA County Board of Supervisors had declared a Wednesday's Child one past November. Supervisor Kathryn Barger attended the memorial service and sent a letter saying she adjourned the November 15th board meeting in Naehi's honor.

Naehi Wong was 54.

Her memorial program reads, "Besides her husband Will, Naehi leaves to mourn her loss, sisters Nancy and Grace and brother Patrick, as well as a host of family, friends, and the innumerable students she inspired over the years."