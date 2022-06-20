Redlands Theatre Festival set vandalized

The Redlands Theatre Festival is asking for the community's help after vandals destroyed one of its sets.

It happened during the opening of the theater's 50th anniversary season.

In a message posted to social media, the theater said the set is used for all five shows and for others is considered part of the cast.

"We are scrambling to put the pieces together so we can continue the season," the organization said. "But we can't do it alone."

Anyone interested in donating can visit the group's GoFundMe page online.

"We appreciate everyone who has been sharing this information and all the kindness and support everyone has offered."





