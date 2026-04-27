Earthquake rattles the Inland Empire

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A small earthquake struck in the Inland Empire on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The USGS said a preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at 7:47 a.m. roughly 11 miles from Redlands.

The quake had a depth of about two miles

USGS's "Did you feel it?" map shows it was primarily felt in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

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There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

RELATED: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

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