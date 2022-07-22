Red Flag Warning: Windy, dry conditions raise fire danger in LA County Mountains

A red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions will be in effect Friday afternoon into Saturday morning in the Los Angeles County mountains, with forecasters calling for dry and windy weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 1 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for a swath of the Los Angeles County mountains.

"A warm and very dry air mass will lower into Southern California on Friday, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes," according to the NWS. "If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior."

Forecasters said northwest winds are anticipated in the area from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Meanwhile, conditions will remain dry, with humidity levels falling between 6% and 12% during the day.

The Southland was bathing in above-normal temperatures on Thursday, but conditions will gradually cool, reaching normal levels by the weekend, according to the NWS. Coastal areas will continue to be cooled by a nightly marine layer.