Rogue Waymo causing traffic jams in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A recurring technical glitch involving Waymo robotaxis has sparked frustration among commuters in Culver City.
For several days, witnesses have captured footage of the autonomous vehicles becoming immobilized at a major intersection, leading to localized gridlock and debate over the integration of self-driving technology on city streets.
What we know:
The issues are centered at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard.
According to eyewitness accounts, Waymo taxis attempting to make a right-hand turn frequently "get stuck" and stop moving entirely.
As a result, this creates a bottleneck, forcing following traffic to merge into other lanes to bypass the vehicle.
Neighbors claim this is not an isolated incident but a pattern that has been occurring "over and over again."
What we don't know:
The specific technical cause of the stalling remains unclear.
It is unknown if the vehicle’s sensors are being triggered by specific environmental factors at that intersection—such as curb depth, pedestrian traffic patterns, or signal timing—or if it is a broader software bug affecting the fleet.
FOX 11 has reached out to Waymo for comment but has not heard back.
What they're saying:
Public opinion on the matter is split.
While some drivers place the blame squarely on Waymo, citing the technology as unready for complex urban environments, others argue that Culver City’s infrastructure or recent road modifications may be confusing the autonomous system's navigation logic.
What you can do:
Drivers frequenting the Washington and Robertson area should stay alert for stationary Waymo vehicles, especially in the right-turn lanes.
If you encounter a stalled robotaxi that is creating a safety hazard, you can report the incident to the Culver City Police Department or contact Waymo’s 24/7 support line via their app to alert remote operators to the vehicle's location.
The Source: This report is based on interviews with local Culver City residents and direct on-site observations at the intersection of Washington and Robertson on March 4, 2026.