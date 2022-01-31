Buscaino joins calls to recall DA Gascón because he's 'not doing' his job

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino joined the calls to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Monday.

Buscaino posted a video to Twitter Monday morning with the caption, "Today, I am endorsing the recall of District Attorney George Gascón."

"I believe in criminal justice reform. I believe in providing additional services and rehabilitation. But what George Gascón is doing is not that," Buscaino said in the video. "He's letting criminals out of prison early and offering lenient sentences. He's not doing the one job he was elected to do by the people of Los Angeles — prosecute crime."

A recall petition was approved last Thursday. Those hoping to remove Gasón from office now have until July 6th to collect signatures from 10% of registered voters in Los Angeles County in order for the issued to be included on the ballot in the November election.

RELATED: Effort to recall Los Angeles County DA George Gascón resurfaces

This isn't the first time opposition has attempted to oust Gascón from office. Organizers failed to collect the requisite signatures by an Oct. 26 deadline.

Buscaino and other critics blame Gascón's policies on a recent spike in crime in the region, including smash and grab thefts and follow home robberies.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.