'Real Housewives' star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorcing

article

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are reportedly divorcing after more than a decade of marriage.

Zolciak filed for divorce April 30, citing the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Zolciak, who has also requested to legally restore her maiden name, is seeking primary physical custody of their four children and joint legal custody.

TMZ reports Zolciak and Biermann owe $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes for 2018. Their home in the Atlanta area went into foreclosure in February.

SUGGESTED:

Zolciak and Biermann met at a charity event in 2010 and go married the following year. They starred in their own spinoff, "Don't Be Tardy," which ended in 2020.