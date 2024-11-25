Bird flu virus detected in raw milk sold in California; recall issued

The Brief Whole raw milk produced in California has been linked to the bird flu virus. Fresno County-based Raw Farm LLC issued a voluntary recall of the affected product. No illnesses have been reported.



The California Department of Public Health issued a warning Monday to avoid consuming a specific batch of cream top, whole raw milk produced and packaged by Fresno County-based Raw Farm LLC due to a detection of bird flu virus in a retail sample.

At the state's request, the company issued a voluntary recall of the affected product with lot code 20241109 and best by date of 11/27/2024 printed on the packaging. Consumers should immediately return any remaining raw milk to the store where it was purchased. The CDPH is also notifying retailers to remove the affected product from their shelves.

No illnesses have been reported, but health officials -- out of an abundance of caution -- said consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk. Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to illness. Touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection.

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Containers of Raw Farm raw milk are displayed on a shelf at Berkeley Bowl on November 25, 2024 in Berkeley, California.

Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever. Anyone who has consumed voluntarily recalled product, and is experiencing these symptoms, should immediately contact a health care provider.

State health experts have long warned against consuming raw milk products due to elevated risks of foodborne illness. Outbreaks due to Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter and other bacteria have been reported related to consuming raw dairy products.

Raw milk products are not pasteurized, a heating process that kills bacteria and viruses such as bird flu. Pasteurized milk and milk products are safe to consume because the heating process kills pathogens, including bird flu, that can cause illness, according to health experts.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory has been testing raw milk products from retail stores as a second line of consumer protection. The county identified bird flu in one sample of a Raw Milk's product purchased at a retail outlet. The testing was then verified by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System.

Since early October, California has reported 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu, and all but one case came from direct contact with infected dairy cows. No person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California or the U.S. To date, all cases have reported mild symptoms (primarily eye infections).