Bird flu detected in California child confirmed to be first case in the US

The Brief The CDC has confirmed the first case of bird flu in a child. It's unclear how the child was exposed. The child reported mild symptoms.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the first case of bird flu in a child in California.

This is the first reported avian influenza H5 virus infection in a child in the US.

Similar to other cases, the child reportedly experienced mild symptoms and received flu antivirals, the CDC reported Friday.

"There were low levels of viral material detected in the initial specimen collected, and follow-up testing of the child several days later was negative for H5 bird flu but was positive for other common respiratory viruses. The child is recovering from their illness," the CDC said in a statement.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is investigating the source of the child's exposure.

The child's age and gender were not released; it is also unknown what region in California the child lived in.

According to California health officials, everyone in the child's household reported having symptoms, however, all tested negative for H5 bird flu. Some family members did test positive for the same common respiratory viruses as the child.

The CDC said to date, there has been no person-to-person spread associated with any of the H5N1 bird flu cases in the US.

Widespread outbreaks of H5N1 bird flu have been detected in wild birds and domestic poultry since 2022 and dairy herds since August 2024 in California.

55 human cases of H5 bird flu have now been reported in the United States during 2024, with 29 being in California.