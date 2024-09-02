Rancho Palos Verdes landslide: More power shutoffs expected

An additional 105 residences will lose electricity Monday as Southern California Edison continues implementing safeguards amid worsening landslides that are threatening areas of Rancho Palos Verdes.

The latest shut off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the Seaview area, and comes one day after residents of 140 homes in the Portuguese Bend community lost their electricity and remain under an evacuation warning.

"Last night, Southern California Edison (SCE) notified the city and 105 out of 270 Seaview homes that their electricity service will be discontinued for varying lengths of time, due to the risk of utility equipment igniting a wildfire and other hazards caused by downed wires or damaged equipment impacted by landslide movement," the city said in an update Monday morning. "The power shutoff will start on Monday, September 2, 2024 at approximately 7 p.m. to the following:

47 homes will be without power for 24 hours;

40 properties will be without power for 1 to 3 weeks;

20 properties will be without power indefinitely."

SCE stationed a Community Care Vehicle at the corner of Narcissa Drive and Fruit Tree Road on Monday to offer support to residents, and the vehicle will also be stationed at the Ladera Linda Community Center at 32201 Forrestal Drive between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday to assist residents in the Portuguese Bend community

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA - August 01: An aerial view of a large fissure that has opened up since February, damaging a Portuguese Bend putting green and home after last winter's heavy rain in Rancho Palos Verdes Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Allen J. Schabe Expand

The Seaview residences were not under an evacuation warning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 140 Rancho Palos Verdes have power shut off due to landslide issues; evacuation warnings issued

"In contrast to the Portuguese Bend Community, Seaview's sewage collection system is gravity fed and operated/maintained by LA County Department of Public Works using generators. As a result, there is no imminent public health concern related to the sewer system," city officials said. "However, please identify your specific zone, in the event authorities need to issue an evacuation notice in the future.

"Without gas and/or electricity service, many residents may choose to seek alternative housing arrangements for the foreseeable future. The city is identifying hotels and other accommodations that can offer discounted rates for residents."

Residents in the Portuguese Bend community have been advised to be ready to evacuate on short notice, but most remain in their homes for now thanks to the presence of backup generators in the area.

"SCE has seen a significant increase in the number of repairs needed to keep the power on safely, and we need to perform critical work," the utility told residents. "We are unable to effectively monitor the situation because of the land movement in the area."

The land movement in Rancho Palos Verdes has accelerated across 680 acres following heavy rains in spring 2023, causing damage to homes, roads and utilities.

"There is no playbook for an emergency like this one," County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area, said at a Sunday news conference. "... We're sparing no expense. ... This is bigger than Rancho Palos Verdes. This land movement is so gigantic and so damaging, that one city should not have to bear the burden alone."

Hahn repeated her call for Gov. Gavin Newsom to personally visit the area, and said she had committed another $5 million in county funds to respond to the disaster, though far more funds would be needed.

The city declared a local emergency earlier this summer, and is requesting an emergency declaration from the state.

Hahn said she reached out to Newsom's office on Saturday, and estimated that upward of $1 billion in government funding might eventually be needed to address the situation.

"I don't know if ignored is the right (characterization)," Hahn said. "It feels like to these residents that they are being, not ignored, but maybe not understanding the enormity of this land movement."

The affected areas for the power shutoff can be found at rpvca.gov/1707/Land-Movement-Updates. Officials said residents could also check to see whether they are in the evacuation area at protect.genasys.com/search or on the genasys Protect app.

Residents can also call 800-250-7339 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for updated information.

Rancho Palos Verdes City Manager Ara Mihranian said Sunday that three generators were procured by residents and installed by city officials to power the area's sewer system.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he authorized the use of drones to help guard against possible criminal activity targeting the homes of residents who might leave the area.

The utility announced the initial shutoff Saturday.

"SCE has determined there is a public safety threat. Electricity service will be discontinued in these zones effective Sunday, September 1 at 12 p.m. PST," officials announced Saturday. "DO NOT USE WATER OR PLUMBING AFTER THE POWER IS SHUT OFF -- THIS COULD RESULT IN A SEWER SPILL. All persons in these zones should prepare to evacuate and seek alternative housing. Pack important documents, medications, and essential items. Make arrangements for pets and animals," the statement continued.

Larry Chung, SCE's vice president for customer engagement, said Sunday that the utility made the "difficult decision" to disconnect the power due to the lack of solid ground, with the danger of disturbed power lines causing a wildfire being just one concern.

He added that some areas of the peninsula were seeing land movement of 1 foot per week, and other officials warned of the possibility of a "catastrophic failure" to the area's infrastructure.

The power interruption is the latest development in an ongoing crisis related to the land movement. The landslides have resulted in roadway damage and the red-tagging of two homes that were damaged severely enough to be dangerous to inhabit.

The land movement has also caused water and gas distribution pipes to break, displaced sanitary sewer collection pipes and made utility poles lean.

On July 29, despite protests from residents and city officials, Southern California Gas Co. cut off natural gas service to 135 homes in the Portuguese Bend community due to concerns about the land movement.

Residents spent the first weekend after the gas shutoff hustling to find propane and electric alternatives so they could stay in their homes. Officials did not order evacuations at that time because no gas leaks were detected.

Gas company officials said the area "continues to experience significant new land movement damaging roads, homes and further threatening the safety of SoCalGas' infrastructure."

The city had warned residents that SCE officials said they might discontinue electricity in the future if conditions warranted.

On Aug. 28, officials said that land movement the pervious weekend caused an approximately 10,000-gallon sewer spill on private property along Palos Verdes Drive South near Narcissa Drive. The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, the agency that operates the main trunk sewers that transport wastewater out of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, responded to stop the spill and made emergency repairs.

"It is the city's understanding that this incident was the first significant break in LACSD's infrastructure due to ongoing land movement," according to a city statement. "We continue to work closely with LACSD to expedite permitting for repair work, as needed, as well as efforts to install an above-ground by-pass sewer pipe along Palos Verdes Drive South."

Officials added that the incident underscored "the urgent need to slow the land movement and prevent a major sewer failure, which would have a far-reaching impact across the Peninsula."

Although the current problem was prompted by the 2023 rains, Mihranian said the crisis is due to specific geological condition he described as an "ancient landslide that goes back thousands of years," which was activated by more recent tunneling involving a section of Crenshaw Boulevard.