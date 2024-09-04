Rancho Palos Verdes residents dealing with landslide crisis, deputies patrolling evacuation area

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are on patrol within the voluntary evacuation zone in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Authorities on Wednesday could be seen using vehicles, ATVs, and horseback to deter and try to prevent home break-ins.

"We definitely want to be a deterrent to any burglar, or anyone that wants to come up here and try to vandalize or steal," said LASD Deputy Antonio Salceda.

Roads and homes in the area have been sinking by the foot this year. On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a State of Emergency for Rancho Palos Verdes.

The declaration came days after power was shut off to more than 250 homes. In addition, many homes in the Portuguese Bend area are also without gas.

"I’m choosing to stay," said Tim Allen, a resident in the evacuation zone. "If I walk away from my house I might as well board it up and say I’m never going to see it again."

Allen has lived in the Portuguese Bend area most of his life. He believes land movement has pushed his home more than 50 feet.

"The hill has changed so much," said Allen. "This end has changed dramatically. It’s kind of like being in a war zone."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told FOX 11that deputies will stay in the area to help residents and to deter possible thieves.

"We don’t want any victims of residential burglaries or anything like that," said Sheriff Luna. "These folks are going through so much, don’t put them through more than they have to go through."

The sheriff says deputies went door to door asking people if they were going to evacuate, but many have chosen to stay. The sheriff said if living conditions worsen, or become dangerous in the area, they will help with mandatory evacuations.

However, he hopes that doesn’t take place.

"If there’s any indication that there’s a threat to life, an imminent threat to life, we’re going to issue an order," said Sheriff Luna. "I do encourage residents to make sure they’re ready to go at a minute’s notice."

Southern California Edison crews could be seen working Wednesday. Officials from the power company hope to have power restored for some of their customers in the area within 1 to 3 weeks. However, others will be without power indefinitely.

"I’ve been to some more remote areas of Mexico, this isn’t too different," said Allen.

"We’ve got to be resourceful."