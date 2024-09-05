Additional Rancho Palos Verdes homes to lose gas services

Due to the ongoing landslide crisis in Rancho Palos Verdes, SoCalGas will be cutting gas services to additional homes.

On Thursday, SoCalGas said they determined it was unsafe to continue providing natural gas service to 29 homes in the western Seaview area and 25 homes in Portuguese Bend Beach Club.

Natural gas services will be discontinued to those homes indefinitely, effective Friday, Sept. 6, at approximately 3 p.m.

It is unclear when power will be restored.

SoCalGas officials said residents should not attempt to restore service or connect alternative fuels like propane to their natural gas meters.

Currently, there are no evacuation warnings in place at this time for Seaview or the Portuguese Bend Beach Club.

On Monday, 105 homes in the Seaview area lost electricity and 140 homes in the Portuguese Bend community lost their electricity Sunday and remain under an evacuation warning.

The Seaview residences are currently not under an evacuation warning.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Tuesday for the City of Rancho Palos Verdes due to the accelerated land movement which poses an imminent threat to public safety.

