Rams-Seahawks game postponed to Tuesday due to COVID

The Los Angeles Rams' game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend is expected to be postponed due to COVID issues.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium, but will be rescheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Rams currently have 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Friday, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., corner Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Fuller and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. The Seahawks added wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Other games have also been rescheduled due to COVID:

The Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

The Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles game scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Rams announced Friday that any tickets purchased for Sunday's game will be honored for Tuesday, but they will not be refunding any tickets.

The team has also changed their COVID-19 guidelines for entry to Tuesday's game, in accordance with the county's guidance on mega events announced earlier this week. Starting Tuesday, those five and older must provide proof of full vaccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the game for entry.

