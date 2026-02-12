article

The Brief The USDA says more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The ground beef was produced in Idaho and shipped to distributors in California, Idaho, and Oregon. Symptoms of E. coli infection generally appear within a day or two of consuming contaminated food.



More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says CS Beef Packers, LLC, of Kuna, Idaho is recalling approximately 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef products as the beef may be contaminated with E. coli O145.



The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the beef product and anyone exposed to the organism can become ill within two to eight days.

The beef was produced on January 14, 2026, and shipped to distributors in California, Idaho, and Oregon for further distribution to foodservice locations. (USDA) Expand

The beef was produced on January 14, 2026, and shipped to distributors in California, Idaho, and Oregon for further distribution to food service locations.

Dig deeper:

The following products are subject to recall:

Cardboard cases containing eight 10-lb. chubs of "BEEF, COARSE GROUND, 73 L" with case code 18601, "Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26" and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs of "FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 73L" with case code 19583, "Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26" and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs of "FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 81L" with case code 19563, "Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26" and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

What are the symptoms of E. coli infection?

Symptoms of E. coli infection generally appear within a day or two of consuming contaminated food. They may include:

Fever

Vomiting

Diarrhea, sometimes bloody

Signs of dehydration, such as increased thirst, dizziness, or low urine output

The CDC warns that E. coli poisoning can lead to serious kidney complications, particularly in young children under the age of 5, who may require immediate medical attention.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). This story was reported from Orlando.



