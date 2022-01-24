Rams limit ticket sales for NFC Championship game to LA residents

The Los Angeles Rams are on their way home to SoFi Stadium after Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they're already looking to secure as much home-field advantage as possible ahead of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to a report from The Athletic's David Lombardi, the team is limiting ticket sales for the game to residents of the greater Los Angeles area. A notice on Ticketmaster said the app would verify residency using credit card billing addresses when fans go to purchase tickets. "Orders by residents outside the Greater Los Angeles area will be canceled without notice and given refunds," the notice says.

The Rams seem to be looking to avoid a repeat of Week 18 of the regular season when they last played the 49ers. SoFi Stadium was filled with 49ers fans, and they were loud. That atmosphere may have contributed to the team's collapse. The Rams were leading 17-3 going into halftime in that game, but after scoring just once in the second half, ended up losing in overtime.

While the notice didn't single out San Francisco residents, it seems that it was intended to dissuade the 49ers' faithful from storming SoFi again this Sunday. However, it's important to note that the restriction Lombardi noted was in effect before the Rams beat the Bucs Sunday. As of Monday morning, Ticketmaster is allowing ticket sales to those without LA-area billing addresses.

The Rams and 49ers face off in the NFC Championship game Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi. The winner goes to Super Bowl LVI.

