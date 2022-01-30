Rams host 49ers in NFC title game -- but will crowd provide home-field edge?

Sunday's NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium is a hot ticket, with a hot question attached -- which team's fans will dominate the crowd?

The Rams and 49ers played their regular-season finale at SoFi on Jan. 9 -- but a sea of red-and-gold-clad San Francisco fans turned up the noise and negated any home-field advantage for the Rams in a 27-24 overtime victory for the 49ers.

It was a "tough environment," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford admitted afterward.

Even Stafford's wife, Kelly, was astonished by the lack of hometown support, saying, "I'm not going to lie, I've never seen so many of the opposing team's fans at a game."

It may not get any easier on Sunday for the Rams.

According to reports, the online ticket-resale company Vivid Seats estimates that 65% of the SoFi crowd figures to be rooting for the visitors from the north, up from 60 percent in that Jan. 9 clash.

That comes despite the Rams' reported efforts to limit sales of tickets to the game to buyers with L.A.-area billing addresses.

Rams coach Sean McVay even playfully implored L.A. fans earlier this week, "Don't sell your tickets!"

It hasn't seemed to work. Tickets were still available on various resale websites as of Friday, ranging from around $450 for nosebleeds to upwards of $3,000 for seats closer to the field -- and so-called VIP seats going for considerably more.

Despite the crowd factor, the Rams went into the weekend as 3 1/2- point favorites to win the game and advance to Super Bowl LVI, which will also be held at SoFi on Feb. 13.

The Rams have lost six straight games to the 49ers, including a 31-10 defeat on Nov. 15 in Santa Clara.

Last week, the Rams escaped with a 30-27 divisional round victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after blowing a 27-3 second- half lead. San Francisco upset the Green Bay Packers, 13-10.

Sunday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by Fox.

SoFi Stadium will become the first stadium to host an NFL conference championship game and a Super Bowl in the same season.

If the Rams beat the 49ers, they'll be only the second NFL team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, after last year's Buccaneers.

The Rams lost Super Bowl XIV played at the Rose Bowl in 1980, but the team played its home games at the Coliseum. In 1985, the 49ers won Super Bowl XIX held at Stanford Stadium, but the team played its home games at Candlestick Park.

The last time the Super Bowl was played in the Los Angeles area was 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Sunday's Rams-San Francisco winner will play in Super Bowl LVI against the winner of Sunday's AFC championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

