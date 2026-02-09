Expand / Collapse search

Santa Ana house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized

Published  February 9, 2026 9:43am PST
Crime and Public Safety
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home on South Broadway.

The Brief

    • One man was killed and two others hurt in a late-night shooting at a Santa Ana house party on Saturday.
    • Moises Rufino Gil-Benitez was killed; the other victims remain in stable condition.
    • Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the gunfire.

LOS ANGELES - A triple shooting at a Santa Ana house party late Saturday night left one man dead and two other people hospitalized.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday at 721 S. Broadway, near Richland, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. 

At the scene, emergency responders located three victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The man who was killed was identified as 41-year-old Moises Rufino Gil-Benitez. 

The two other victims—a 20-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman—were last reported in stable condition. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or suspects involved. 

It remains unclear if the shooter was a guest at the party or if the incident was a drive-by shooting.  

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the attack.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has surveillance video is encouraged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department by calling 714-245-8665 or provide anonymous tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Santa Ana Police Department.

