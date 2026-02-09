Santa Ana house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized
LOS ANGELES - A triple shooting at a Santa Ana house party late Saturday night left one man dead and two other people hospitalized.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday at 721 S. Broadway, near Richland, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
At the scene, emergency responders located three victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital.
The man who was killed was identified as 41-year-old Moises Rufino Gil-Benitez.
The two other victims—a 20-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman—were last reported in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or suspects involved.
It remains unclear if the shooter was a guest at the party or if the incident was a drive-by shooting.
Authorities have not yet established a motive for the attack.
What you can do:
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has surveillance video is encouraged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department by calling 714-245-8665 or provide anonymous tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Santa Ana Police Department.