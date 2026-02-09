Santa Ana house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized

The Brief One man was killed and two others hurt in a late-night shooting at a Santa Ana house party on Saturday. Moises Rufino Gil-Benitez was killed; the other victims remain in stable condition. Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the gunfire.



A triple shooting at a Santa Ana house party late Saturday night left one man dead and two other people hospitalized.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday at 721 S. Broadway, near Richland, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

At the scene, emergency responders located three victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The man who was killed was identified as 41-year-old Moises Rufino Gil-Benitez.

The two other victims—a 20-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman—were last reported in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or suspects involved.

It remains unclear if the shooter was a guest at the party or if the incident was a drive-by shooting.

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the attack.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has surveillance video is encouraged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department by calling 714-245-8665 or provide anonymous tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.