Arrest made in SoFi Stadium assault that left 49ers fan in coma

One person was arrested late Thursday night in relation to the assault at SoFi Stadium Sunday that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma, according to Inglewood police.

Daniel Luna, a 49ers fan who traveled by himself to Los Angeles County for the NFC Championship game Sunday has been in a medically-induced coma after being found bleeding on the ground in Parking Lot L at SoFi Stadium Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts held a press conference addressing the violent incident. Butts said security footage of the incident had been found. In it, Luna was seen mingling with other football fans in the parking lot before an altercation broke out. According to Butts, Luna shoved a fan in a yellow jersey from behind and the fan in the yellow jersey hit Luna in the mouth area.

According to Inglewood Police, a man came forward Thursday night to say he was involved in the incident. That man was later arrested, and is believed to be the person seen in the video hitting Luna, according to FOX 11's Gigi Graciette.

Butts said he only learned of the incident on Thursday when he knew a crime was committed and called the press conference.

Luna owns a Peruvian fusion restaurant called Mistura in Oakland. He flew to Los Angeles to see the game alone after other fans who were to attend with him canceled, Vernon Hill, a friend from Oakland, told the LA Times.

"He's always really happy, really friendly," Peter Gerritz told FOX 11 sister station KTVU on Wednesday night. "He cares about his friends. This is just horrible. The last time I saw Daniel, he was having lunch at his wonderful restaurant. This is just really devastating news."

