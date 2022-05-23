Ramit Varma drops out of LA Mayor's race

The list of candidates in the Los Angeles mayor's race continues to shrink.

Entrepreneur Ramit Varma announced Monday he is dropping out of the race and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Last week, City Atorney Mike Feuer quit the race and endorsed Rep. Karen Bass.

A few days before him, City Councilman Joe Buscaino ended his campaign and announced his support for Caruso.

Angelenos have already been sent their ballots from the Los Angeles County Clerk, and voting ends for the election on June 7.

The primary ballot -- sent out before both Varma ended his campaign -- includes Caruso, Bass, Councilman Kevin de León, activist Gina Viola, real estate agent Mel Wilson, business executive Craig Greiwe, social justice advocate Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, lawyer Andrew Kim, and business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson.

With Feuer, Buscaino and Varma all dropping out, Bass and Caruso appear to be the front runners in the race.

Varma, a co-founder of the online tutoring firm Revolution Prep, had largely self-funded his campaign, according to a report from the City News Service.

Advertisement

Voting ends June 7. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top-2 finishers will face off in a November race.