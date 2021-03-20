Rallies held across SoCal to denounce violence, hatred against Asian Americans

Saturday saw several large rallies all over Southern California, with hundreds of people rallying to bring attention to the increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

They are also demanding that something needs to be done to stop it.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, a little over a year ago, the reports of verbal abuse and physical attacks have exploded.

RELATED: LA officials, activists urge AAPI community to report hate incidents

Just one report, by the organization Stop AAPI Hate received close to 3,800 racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans between March of 2020 to February of this year.

The people FOX 11 spoke to at Saturday’s rallies say the death of six young women of Asian descent in Atlanta has been a tipping point.

Advertisement

The older generation was more likely to stay silent. On Saturday, we saw politicians joined by entire families, with teenagers and small children, holding signs with messages like"hate is a virus" and "no more hate."

It’s happening they say, adding that they will no longer stay silent and will demand change.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.