Rajon Rondo, former NBA All-Star, arrested on gun and drug charges in Indiana: reports

Former NBA guard Rajon Rondo was arrested for drug and gun charges over the weekend, multiple sources reported.

Court records obtained by WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky indicate the 37-year-old was pulled over for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for Indiana State Police told the news outlet during the traffic stop, troopers smelled marijuana. They proceeded to search his vehicle and allegedly found a gun, along with a "personal use" amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The charges are all misdemeanors.

Rondo was then taken to the Jackson County Jail where he posted bond.

In May 2022, TMZ reported Rondo faced allegations of pulling a gun on Ashley Bachelor, the mother of his children, in Indiana. Bachelor filed an emergency protection order. However, the case was later dismissed when both parties "reached an agreement."

During his 16-year NBA career, Rondo played for eight teams, including the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. He last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season.

Rondo is a two-time NBA champion, having won a title in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and his second title in 2020 with the Lakers. He is the only player in NBA history to have won titles with the rival franchises.

He attended the University of Kentucky for two seasons before he declared for the NBA Draft in 2006. The point guard was also a four-time NBA All-Star.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.