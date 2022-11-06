Incoming Southern California rain to be most significant storm since last December

Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready.

The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California in the coming days.

FOX 11 meteorologist Rick Dickert said we can expect periods of rain, heavy at times, starting to develop Monday. The heaviest rain is expected Monday night into Tuesday.

Rainfall totals will range from one to three inches along the coast and valleys, while up to five inches is predicted in the foothills and mountains.

There will also be mountain snow and high winds. Snow level is expected to be high early on due to the subtropical nature of the system, Dickert said.

Additionally a winter storm watch goes into effect Monday night, and there are chances flood advisories and flood watches could be issued as the storm progresses, he added.

You'll want to watch out for Monday evening and Tuesday morning's commutes as those will be impacted the most by this storm.

Things will start to clear out by Wednesday afternoon/evening and conditions will be dry into next weekend.