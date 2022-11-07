Evacuations issued for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties ahead of rain

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days.

Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire burn area.

Fish Fire burn area

Residents in homes in the City of Duarte's Fish Fire Impact Area are expected to evacuate by 11 p.m. Monday. By that time, homes on Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road will need to be evacuated. Entry back into the area won't be allowed to return as long as the county's Red Level advisory is in effect.

According to the city, the National Weather Service expects severe weather to continue in the area until at least Wednesday, Nov. 9, but city and county officials will be continually evaluating the safety situation in the area. Before evacuating, residents are asked to move vehicles, trash cans and anything else from the street. Officials may tow or remove anything left.

Residents can choose not to evacuate, officials said, but will have to sign a Refusal to Evacuate form, assuming liability. Should anyone electing to stay decides to evacuate after, they will not be allowed to return to the area until everyone else is. Residents will also be able to get sandbags through Duarte Community Development at 626-357-7931 ext. 233.

During the impacted time, an evacuation center will be opened at the Duarte City Hall Community Center at 1600 Huntington Drive.

Bond Fire burn area

An Evacuation Warning is effective Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 4 a.m. for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon, and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar, the county said.

The Evacuation Warning coincides with a Flash Flood Watch for the burn scar area in effect starting at the same time through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Canyon residents are strongly encouraged to prepare and evacuate on Tuesday, especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs, and canyon residents with large animals.

Any person with disabilities and those with access and/or functional needs requiring evacuation assistance should call Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 714-647-7000.

Any person needing assistance with information about animal or large animal evacuations should call Orange County Animal Care at 714-935-6848 during normal hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 714-259-1122 during after-hours from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Additionally, soft road closures will be in place at canyon entrances beginning Tuesday at 4 a.m. and open to local residents only.

A Care and Reception location for evacuated residents will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center located at 24932 Veterans Way in Mission Viejo. The American Red Cross will offer overnight shelter Tuesday into Wednesday at the center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

To report storm-related issues with a County road or flood control channel, call the Orange County Public Works Storm Center 714-955-0200 during standard business hours and 714-955-0333 during flash flood events and emergencies when OC Public Works’ Department Operations Center is activated.

