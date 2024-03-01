California storm: SoCal residents brace for another round of rain, mountain snow

March is off to a stormy start in California.

A cold storm making its way toward Southern California was expected to bring another round of widespread rain, strong winds, cool temperatures and mountain snow over the weekend.

Residents braced for the possibility of more landslides, mudslides, and mud and debris flows due to soil that's already saturated from recent storms.

SUGGESTED: Rancho Palos Verdes asks for state, federal aid amid ongoing landslides

On Friday morning, the Doppler radar showed the storm was beginning to hit the northern and central parts of the Golden State before making its way down to the Southland from the afternoon rush hour into the late evening hours.

(National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service even issued Blizzard Warnings through Sunday morning for the northern and central Sierra, including Lake Tahoe.

SUGGESTED: Church in Echo Park shuts down after structural damage; How you can help

However, the storm won’t be as severe in the Southland, with snow levels possibly dropping down to as low as 3,500 feet, which would impact travel on local mountain passes such as the Grapevine and the Tejon Pass.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Continuous and widespread rainfall was expected in the greater LA area from Friday evening into Sunday morning, with afternoon highs hovering around 60 degrees.

(Getty Images)

See more details on what to expect from the latest winter below.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory

The NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the San Bernardino County Mountains, which includes Running Springs, Lake Arrowhead, and Big Bear Lake. The advisory was in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday. The snow was forecast to bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow, and between 6 and 12 inches at elevations above 7,500 feet.

Snow levels were set to begin around 6,000 feet before falling to 5,000 feet on Sunday.

High Wind Warning

In addition to snowfall, powerful winds were expected in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. A High Wind Warning has been issued from 6 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday and includes Apple and Lucerne Valleys, the San Gorgonio Pass, Hesperia, Victorville and the mountain communities such as Wrightwood, Big Bear Lake, Crestline, and Lake Arrowhead.

The NWS predicts southwest winds at 35 to 45 mph that could gust up to 80 mph. The strongest winds were expected on the desert slopes of the mountains.

Those driving through the area should reduce their speeds and watch for blowing debris and fallen trees and branches.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory was in effect in the Antelope Valley for areas including Palmdale, Lancaster and Lake Los Angeles from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. The NWS said due to mountain wave activity, there’s a possibility of damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph Saturday.

High Surf Advisory

(National Weather Service)

A High Surf Advisory was issued by the NWS for beaches in Ventura County from 4 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Coastal flooding could occur on west-facing beaches.

Sunny skies return

(FOX 11)

The storm was forecast to taper off by Sunday afternoon, making for dry conditions and sunny skies for at least the next few days.