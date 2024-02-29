Church in Echo Park shuts down after structural damage; How you can help

article

It's definitely a beacon – the golden dome atop the 100-year-old Echo Park United Methodist Church – visible as you drive into the area from different freeways.

But it's the structural damage to the roof around the dome, and water seeping into levels below, that has forced the church in Echo Park to close its doors.

Built in 1923, on the corner of Reservoir Street and North Alvarado Street, the church has been more than a place for services. It's been a hub for community activities beyond weddings and services, especially for the El Salvadorean immigrant community that started seeking shelter within its walls back in the 1980s.

With migrants now arriving by bus from states like Texas, the church was getting ready to open apartments for families in its lower levels. But that construction has stopped, and those people will be funneled to other sites.

"It breaks my heart," said Pastor Wulf, as he shows us the extensive damage.

Engineers tell him it'll take at least $100,000 for repairs.

An online fundraiser has since been launched to help the church. Click here for more information on how to help.