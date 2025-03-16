Rain enters Southern California forecast again - here's when

What we know:

Don't put your umbrella away just yet.

The National Weather Service is forecasting light rain and strong winds for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Monday.

The National Weather Service predicts light rain primarily affecting coastal mountain slopes, with lighter precipitation in coastal and inland valley areas on Monday.

Rainfall is anticipated to range from a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch. Mountain areas above 5,000 feet could receive a couple of inches of snow, with a dusting possible down to 4,000 feet.

Strong westerly winds are expected to pick up Monday afternoon, with gusts reaching 40-50 mph in Southern California deserts and 50-60 mph in mountain regions. Coastal and valley areas may experience gusts up to 30-35 mph, according to the NWS.

This latest weather pattern is expected to bring gusts lasting through Tuesday morning.

Health officials have advised people to avoid Los Angeles County beaches until at least 4 p.m. Monday due to potential high bacteria levels.

What's next:

Dry and gradually warmer conditions are expected to return from Tuesday through the weekend.

The NWS is warning residents to prepare for strong winds and potential travel disruptions in affected areas.