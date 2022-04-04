'Pyrotechnics' mistaken for gun shots at Long Beach high school

article

Police swarmed a Long Beach high school Monday in response to a report of shots being fired on the campus, but the noise turned out to be "pyrotechnics."

Long Beach police said officers went to Wilson High School in the 4400 block of East 10th Street Monday morning due to the report.

SkyFOX was over the scene as evacuated students were seen gathered on the sidewalks outside the building.

Shortly after midday, however, police issued a statement saying "officers determined the call was unfounded and that the noises heard were the result of pyrotechnics." The source of the pyrotechnics was not revealed.

Police assured the community there was no active threat at the campus.

