Catalytic converter thefts in Simi Valley reported within minutes of each other

An investigation is underway in Simi Valley after three suspected thieves stole a catalytic converter and attempted to steal another just a short distance away within half an hour.

It happened April 3 around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Connell Avenue.

According to police, the victim went outside his home when he saw three masked men attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and told him to go inside, police said.

Once the victim went inside, the suspects fled the scene, according to police.

About 10 minutes later, police said they received another call reporting another interrupted catalytic converter theft about a mile away in the 1800 block of Edgewood Drive.

This time, police said the victim opened his door after hearing his dog bark and asked them if he could help. That's when the suspects began to argue and then fled the scene. The second victim's catalytic converter was not stolen, police said.

These two incidents are likely connected, police said.

Authorities have offered the following tips to prevent becoming a catalytic converter theft victim while remaining safe:

Do not confront the thieves

Report any suspicious subjects or any out-of-the-ordinary sounds to police

Park vehicles in the driveway with the rear doors closest to your home

Leave exterior residential lights on throughout the night or install motion-detecting lights; additional lighting may make a thief more visible

If you park on the street, choose a well-lit area and trim back any trees and/or bushes that may block your view of the vehicle

Etch the vehicle's license plate numbers onto the catalytic converter

Always remove keys, roll up windows, and lock the vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.

