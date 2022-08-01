Puppy found wandering among McKinney Fire damage

A puppy was found wandering among the debris left by the raging McKinney Fire in Northern California, which had been hanging out near a home destroyed by the blaze.

AIO Filmz photographer Jonathan Rivas filmed the encounter on Saturday, as he showed the destruction of the state's largest wildfire burning near the Klamath River in Siskiyou County.

Rivas said he brought the black-and-white pup to the Rescue Ranch adoption center in the city of Yreka.

In a post on Facebook, the facility said on Sunday that it had taken in roughly 140 fire dogs in less than 48 hours.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.



