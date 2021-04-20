Authorities searching for 29-year-old woman reported missing in Florence area

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public's help on Tuesday to locate a missing 29-year-old woman last seen in the unincorporated Florence area.

Stephanie Privich was last seen at about 10 a.m. on April 9 in the 1400 block of East 64th Street, near Compton and Gage avenues and Huntington Park, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Privich is white, 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighs about 164 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white stars.

Her family is very concerned, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Privich's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

