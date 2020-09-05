Protests continue over the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee

Protests continued on Saturday in South LA over the fatal deputy shooting of Dijon Kizzee.

A Snapchat video shows a large group of Black Lives Matter protestors as they march onto the 110 freeway.

Former Los Angeles news anchor Leyna Nguyen happened to be driving home from a family outing when their car got caught in the crowd of protestors who by this time were on the freeway itself bringing traffic to a grinding halt in both directions.

“I’ve not watched the news at all today. So, I don’t know what the protest is about but the freeways are a mess right now," she said.

The protestors were part of an earlier demonstration outside the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

They were there to protest the fatal shooting of bicyclist Dijon Kizzee.

Loved ones expressed grief and anger over their loss.

Sheriff's officials say the deputies stopped Kizzee on his bike for unspecified "code violations” and that’s when he tried to run away.

Deputies say Kizzee reached for the gun and that’s when they opened fire.back on the freeway and trapped in their car with no way to pass.

Leyna and her family watched as an LAPD chopper flew overhead and the protests continued.

“It looks like some of these people are actually part of the protest because they’ve got flags and signs, she said.

After a tense ten minutes, they were relieved and were finally able to drive through.

According to CHP the freeways were cleared.

No arrests were made and no injuries reported.