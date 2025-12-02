Expand / Collapse search

Tree trimmer falls to death in Canoga Park

Published  December 2, 2025 10:46am PST
Canoga Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Monday when he fell while trimming a tree in Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the tree trimmer fell onto an iron fence around 3:25 p.m. in the 7400 block of North Canoga Avenue in the Canoga Park neighborhood. 

The man died at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The man's identity was not released. 

It's unclear what caused the man to fall from the tree. 

