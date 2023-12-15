Expand / Collapse search

Protesters demanding cease-fire in Gaza block traffic near LAX

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:13PM
LAX
Protesters block LAX traffic to demand ceasefire

Demonstrators blocked traffic near LAX to demand Gaza ceasefire.

LOS ANGELES - A large group of protesters made their way near LAX to demand a cease-fire on the Gaza Strip.

On Friday night, the group marched along Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles' Westchester neighborhood. 

The demonstration blocked traffic in the area and have since drawn a heavy police presence.

The protest comes a day after the 110 Freeway was blocked for a similar message. Friday's demonstration is being held by Ceasefire.LA, which is not the same as the group who marched with Thursday's freeway protesters.

As of Friday, 5:30 p.m., no arrests have been announced during Friday's march and protest.