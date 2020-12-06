Protester arrested on suspicion of 'lynching' at Garcetti's residence

One person was arrested Sunday on suspicion of lynching -- the crime of removing someone from the lawful custody of a peace officer -- during the 13th consecutive day of demonstrations outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence in an attempt to persuade President-elect Joe Biden to not appoint Garcetti to his cabinet.

At about 10:30 a.m., while officers were in "crowd management mode,"a person began using a bullhorn, which is a violation, and the sound exceeded more than 200 feet, which is another violation, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

A neighbor complained of the noise, which was yet another violation, Podany said.

"Four officers attempted to make an arrest for the above violations,when the crowd moved in on the officers, punching and kicking them, which resulted in an `officer needs help' call," she said.

"At that time, an unlawful assembly was declared."

The person with the bullhorn ran away and another person was arrested on suspicion of lynching, she said.

California law defines "lynching" as the crime of removing someone from the lawful custody of a peace officer by means of a riot, according to California Penal Code 405a.

A video of the arrest posted to social media shows the person wearing medical gear and telling police they were trying to stop people from "crushing" an older man.

That person is seen being taken away by two officers. Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and Ground Game LA have vowed to conduct a demonstration every day until Biden commits to not appointing Garcetti to the cabinet.

They are critical of Garcetti's handling of homelessness, public transportation and other issues.

Garcetti has repeatedly said he has not sought a position with the incoming Biden administration.