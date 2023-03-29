Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami running for Los Angeles DA in 2024

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami will announce Wednesday that he is running to replace his boss, George Gascón as District Attorney in the 2024 ellection.

Hatami has been critical of Gascón and his policies since Gascón took office in 2020, particularly on his policies regarding special enhancements. Hatami has accused the DA of creating a hostile work environment, in which attorneys were forced to lie in court when dropping special enhancement allegations.

In 2021, Hatami sued Gascón, alleging that he'd been defamed, denied promotions and had his fitness to practice law questioned because he has been outspoken critic of Gascón's.

Last summer, when a convicted felon out on probation killed two El Monte police officers, Hatami said

"The sole reason or the only reason that the murderer of [Cpl.] Michael [Paredes] and [Officer] Joseph [Santana] was on probation to begin with is George Gascón," Hatami told FOX 11's Elex Michaelson and Marla Tellez in June 2022. "This individual should never have been on probation. He wasn't a good candidate for probation, he failed probation multiple times, and any good DA would notice that.

Hatami has also backed the several failed efforts to recall Gascón.

In a press release preceding his announcement Wednesday, Hatami called Gascón's tenure a "public safety crisis."

He will announce his bid at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, alongside Fresno County DA Lisa Smittcamp, Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri, and others.

Hatami is not the only Deputy DA running for the top spot in 2024. Earlier this month, Deputy DA John McKinney announced his candidacy for the position as well.