Pro-Palestine protesters briefly block LA traffic on 101 Freeway

Members of a larger group of pro-Palestine protesters that briefly halted traffic on the northbound 101 Freeway made their way in front of Los Angeles City Hall late Monday.

After delaying freeway traffic, members of the group marched south on Spring Street toward Los Angeles City Hall.

The protest shut down traffic for less than half hour on Memorial Day.

As of Monday night, officials did not say if arrests were made in the brief standoff between drivers and protesters.