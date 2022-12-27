Private jet skids off runway in Hawthorne

A private jet skids off a runway in the Hawthorne area Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a crash just outside the Hawthorne Municipal Airport around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the plane had crashed through a perimeter fence.

The plane had seven passengers inside at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported in Tuesday's incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.