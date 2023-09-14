Priest with Missionaries of the Holy Spirit Long Beach accused of possessing child porn

article

A priest with the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit Religious Order was arrested and charged with felony possession of child pornography on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a church in Long Beach.

Investigators found that Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara had allegedly over 600 images and videos of child sexual abuse material involving minors under the age of 12 in his possession.

Martinez-Guevara is a member of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit and is associated with several churches in both Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"As a priest, the defendant is in a position of tremendous power, authority and trust," said Ventura District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "The alleged crimes deeply violate that trust and involve a disturbing number of sexual images involving young boys."

With the help of Ventura County authorities, officials arrested Martinez-Guevara on Wednesday at his residence in the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit in Long Beach.

Martinez-Guevara's residence is located across the street from St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, a school that teaches kindergarten through 8th grade students.

SUGGESTED:

Investigators believe that there could be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding Martinez-Guevara is urged to file a report with their local police department.

Arraignment for Martinez-Guevara will begin Friday, Sept. 15 at Ventura County Superior Court. He is currently being held in custody with bail set at $750,000.